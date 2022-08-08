Rep. Veasey: It will be hard to not vote for Inflation Reduction Act in the House

After Senate Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act thanks to a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Kamala Harris, MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) to discuss how he expects the House Democrats and Republicans to vote on the bill and what he’s seeing as the clearest contrasts between party leaders in this moment. Aug. 8, 2022