IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP struggles to find right message on Russia as Trump calls Putin ‘smart’

    06:45

  • Ukrainians mount fierce defense against Russian forces

    06:16

  • 'It is absolutely troubling': Texans navigate new voting laws ahead of primary

    05:44

  • Ukrainian civilians take up arms, ‘refuse to be slaves to Russia’

    06:27
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Swalwell reacts to Putin putting nuclear forces on alert

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    World comes together to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine

    05:12

  • Medal of Honor recipient on the reality of ground war in Ukraine

    03:50

  • NATO weapons to Ukraine could be game-changers

    03:34

  • Lawmakers call for amped humanitarian aid for Ukrainians amid Russia invasion

    04:08

  • Thousands flee Ukraine amid Russia’s violent invasion

    07:52

  • World community presents united front to stop Russia’s war with Ukraine

    06:36

  • 'The Republicans have nothing on Ketanji Brown Jackson'

    04:14

  • The push to punish Putin amid Ukraine invasion

    03:32

  • Capitol rioter who flashed gun during Jan. 6 riot arrested after fatal stabbing in Utah

    03:18

  • Breaking down the path of Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine

    07:25

  • Donald Trump claims his company has 'very low debt' amid series of legal defeats 

    08:40

  • Donald Trump could be losing status as GOP kingmaker

    06:15

  • Wisconsin GOP still trying to toss out the 2020 election results

    07:25

  • Western leaders still pushing for diplomacy as Russia invasion nears

    08:32

  • Will the pandemic soon be history?

    03:18

American Voices

Rep. Swalwell reacts to Putin putting nuclear forces on alert

03:02

California Congressman Eric Swalwell, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the frightening news that Russian President Vladimir Putin has put his nuclear deterrent forces on "high alert."Feb. 28, 2022

  • GOP struggles to find right message on Russia as Trump calls Putin ‘smart’

    06:45

  • Ukrainians mount fierce defense against Russian forces

    06:16

  • 'It is absolutely troubling': Texans navigate new voting laws ahead of primary

    05:44

  • Ukrainian civilians take up arms, ‘refuse to be slaves to Russia’

    06:27
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Swalwell reacts to Putin putting nuclear forces on alert

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    World comes together to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine

    05:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All