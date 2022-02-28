Rep. Swalwell reacts to Putin putting nuclear forces on alert
California Congressman Eric Swalwell, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the frightening news that Russian President Vladimir Putin has put his nuclear deterrent forces on "high alert."Feb. 28, 2022
