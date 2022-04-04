IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Rep. Swalwell: Putin should forever be isolated as a world leader

04:52

As the war in Ukraine drags on, new images from the town of Bucha show brutal attacks on Ukrainian civilians. Rep. Eric Swalwell joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how to hold Putin accountable for his war of choice. April 4, 2022

