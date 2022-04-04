Rep. Swalwell: Putin should forever be isolated as a world leader
04:52
Share this -
copied
As the war in Ukraine drags on, new images from the town of Bucha show brutal attacks on Ukrainian civilians. Rep. Eric Swalwell joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how to hold Putin accountable for his war of choice. April 4, 2022
GOP lawmakers target LGBTQ+ youth in Florida’s new culture war
05:04
Justice Clarence Thomas has a Ginni problem
05:40
Now Playing
Rep. Swalwell: Putin should forever be isolated as a world leader
04:52
UP NEXT
Marie Yovanovitch on the massacre in Bucha
07:19
Jan. 6 Committee members urge DOJ to prosecute Trump
06:19
Julián Castro explains how Democrats need to message on immigration