IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The historic nature of the 2024 presidential election

    03:47

  • Geena Rocero: 'Visibility is just one part of this equity conversation'

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Swalwell on voting for the debt bill: ‘I’m anti-apocalypse’

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Film spotlights couple central to LGBTQ rights movement

    06:47

  • Trump classified documents case moves toward charges: ‘I think he’s toast’

    03:30

  • Rep. Balint: Situation made clear 'we must abolish the debt ceiling'

    04:13

  • GOP 2024 presidential field widens as candidates head to Iowa

    04:48

  • Biden delivers on campaign promise of bipartisanship with debt deal

    04:20

  • Did the GOP lose Wisconsin?

    02:50

  • Florida Congresswoman: DeSantis is bringing the culture wars into the classroom

    06:17

  • Texas Republicans hold AG Ken Paxton accountable in House impeachment vote

    03:44

  • McCarthy’s far-right critics balk at debt limit deal

    03:53

  • House Republicans use debt ceiling talks as negotiation tactic to push through GOP agenda

    06:08

  • President Biden urging House Democrats to back deal on debt ceiling

    03:49

  • Combative debt ceiling process in question as deal is reached

    04:51

  • Deal over debt limit sets stage for votes in Congress

    02:52

  • How Democratic Secretaries of State are fighting for reproductive rights

    03:38

  • Trump could lose millions and face criminal charges if he keeps discussing court cases

    04:00

  • President Biden and Speaker McCarthy talk on phone as debt talks stretch on

    04:48

  • Texas AG Paxton to face Senate trial following historic impeachment

    02:57

American Voices

Rep. Swalwell on voting for the debt bill: ‘I’m anti-apocalypse’

02:28

Many of the same Republicans who supported the insurrection worked against President Biden’s debt deal, pushing the country to the brink of default. “We chose competence, they chose chaos,” Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez.June 4, 2023

  • The historic nature of the 2024 presidential election

    03:47

  • Geena Rocero: 'Visibility is just one part of this equity conversation'

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Swalwell on voting for the debt bill: ‘I’m anti-apocalypse’

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Film spotlights couple central to LGBTQ rights movement

    06:47

  • Trump classified documents case moves toward charges: ‘I think he’s toast’

    03:30

  • Rep. Balint: Situation made clear 'we must abolish the debt ceiling'

    04:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All