American Voices

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick warns against a 2nd Trump term

04:25

New reporting reveals that if Trump is reelected he Trump plans to select cabinet members based off of who is the most loyal to him as opposed to who is best for the job. He also revealed this week that he plans to be a day one dictator. Florida democratic congresswoman Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss. Dec. 10, 2023

