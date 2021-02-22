Rep. Sánchez hopeful new legislation can ‘fix and overhaul’ America’s immigration system ‘once and for all’

For decades, lawmakers have pushed for immigration reform, and now Democrats and President Joe Biden are in a position to push one of the most progressive immigration bills across the finish line. Rep. Linda Sánchez, (D-CA), the lead sponsor in the House for The U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, joins MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez to discuss the benefits of the bill from an economic and humanity perspective, and says “nothing is off the table” when it comes to overhauling America’s immigration system.