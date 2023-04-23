IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Rep. Robin Kelly: Racism is the reason for high Black maternal mortality rates

03:29

Although the Supreme Court has ruled that the abortion pill remain available for the next year or so, the legal battle over the drug is far from over. An appeals court is expected to start hearing oral arguments on May 17th over whether the pill should stay on the market or not. Threats against the abortion pill could worsen the maternal mortality crisis in the U.S., especially among Black women. Congresswoman Robin Kelly, who represents Illinois’s 2nd district, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss.April 23, 2023

