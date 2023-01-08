IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Rep. Robert Garcia: McCarthy has given away the keys to the far-right

05:30

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a series of concessions to far-right members of the GOP in his days-long battle to win control of the House. New Congressman Robert Garcia joined American Voices with guest host Symone Sanders-Townsend to discuss how the far-right managed to gain power in the process.  Jan. 8, 2023

