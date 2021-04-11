Rep. Ro Khanna: 'We have to look for bipartisan support where we can get it, but not always expect it, and do what we believe is right to build this country for the 21st century'05:22
As President Biden and democrats work to get the coronavirus pandemic under control and rebuild the country through the new infrastructure bill, Republicans are focusing their faux outrage on culture wars. Host of MSNBC’s “American Voices,” Alicia Menendez speaks with California Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna about the future of working across the aisle on Capitol Hill.