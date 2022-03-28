IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: ‘It will take time’ to hold Putin accountable

03:03

The House Intelligence Committee is now asking the U.S. spy community to declassify information on possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the challenges of holding Putin accountable for his actions.March 28, 2022

