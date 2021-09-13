Rep. Mondaire Jones to Sen. Manchin: Stop meeting with Exxon lobbyists, start listening to the science
02:50
Share this -
copied
Recent weather events have showcased the crucial connections between infrastructure, climate change, and racial justice. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the importance of moving the budget bill forward and shares a message for Sen. Joe Manchin, who says he will be a “no” vote on the $3.5 trillion budget bill. Sept. 13, 2021