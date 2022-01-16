Rep. Mondaire Jones: 'The right to vote is the infrastructure of our democracy'
Martin Luther King Jr's family lead a march for voting rights today in Phoenix, Arizona. Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York was a part of the event and joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the need for voting rights legislation.Jan. 16, 2022
