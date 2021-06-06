Rep. Liz Cheney calls GOP’s embrace of Trump 'ongoing threat' as the former president kicks off a summer of political rallies

Donald Trump is back on the road flirting with a 2024 run for the presidency. Meantime, Rep. Liz Cheney is calling her party’s embrace of Trump an “ongoing threat.” NBC Political Correspondent Ali Vitali, Brian Fallon, the Executive Director of Demand Justice and Editor for MSNBC Daily Hayes Brown joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s hold on the party as Republican-led states tout the “Big Lie” to make it harder to vote.