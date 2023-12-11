IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Kamlager-Dove: U.S. national security is dependent on what's happening abroad

Rep. Kamlager-Dove: U.S. national security is dependent on what's happening abroad

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with President Biden and U.S. senators next week. But congress is at a stalemate over sending much needed aid to his country. California democratic congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to explain how the delay in sending aid to Ukraine is threatening U.S. national security.   Dec. 11, 2023

