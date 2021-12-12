Rep. Jayapal on why latest SCOTUS ruling makes efforts to expand the court more urgent

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez it’s time to consider expanding the Supreme Court to protect abortion rights. “We need to, number one, reform the filibuster so Congress can actually codify Roe v. Wade,” says Rep. Jayapal. “We also have to think about this Supreme Court, and what we need to do to reform the Supreme Court.”Dec. 12, 2021