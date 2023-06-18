IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A busy June for the United States Supreme Court

    04:25

  • How Trump’s many trials will stress-test the court system

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett on the justice system if GOP takes the White House: 'They will tear it down'

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Trump leads GOP field amid friendly foes and legal woes

    04:32

  • Director Eva Longoria: 'Flamin' Hot' film is 'love letter' to Mexican-American community

    06:28

  • Pardoning a president: Unifying or divisive?

    04:39

  • Atlanta area law enforcement preparing for possible Trump indictment in Georgia

    03:39

  • Trump tries to deflect attention away from indictment as federal government builds case based on evidence not bluster

    03:25

  • Congressional Dads Caucus focusing on policies for working families

    08:38

  • Why far-right extremists stayed home during Trump’s arraignment

    03:11

  • Biden touts pro-labor record as Republicans mull over pardoning Trump

    04:03

  • 'It's going to be really ugly': Donald Trump continues slamming docs indictment

    02:43

  • 'His strategy of course will be delay': Breaking down Donald Trump's upcoming docs trial

    04:18

  • Why Republicans feel compelled to defend Trump

    02:34

  • J. Harrison Ghee & Alex Newell make LGBTQ+ History

    06:59

  • Trump attacks DOJ amid mounting legal troubles

    03:28

  • The GOP defends Donald Trump against indictment

    04:09

  • Trump denounces federal indictment on campaign trail

    05:02

  • A Dangerous Moment For The GOP and America

    03:53

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: Trump’s classified documents may have compromised national security

    03:11

American Voices

Rep. Jasmine Crockett on the justice system if GOP takes the White House: 'They will tear it down'

05:52

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett talks to Alicia Menendez about why the Republican complaint that the Justice Department has been “weaponized” is so absurd; arguing that if Republicans take the White House, Donald Trump has already vowed to use the DOJ to prosecute his political enemies. And he’ll likely follow through. June 18, 2023

  • A busy June for the United States Supreme Court

    04:25

  • How Trump’s many trials will stress-test the court system

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett on the justice system if GOP takes the White House: 'They will tear it down'

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Trump leads GOP field amid friendly foes and legal woes

    04:32

  • Director Eva Longoria: 'Flamin' Hot' film is 'love letter' to Mexican-American community

    06:28

  • Pardoning a president: Unifying or divisive?

    04:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All