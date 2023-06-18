Rep. Jasmine Crockett on the justice system if GOP takes the White House: 'They will tear it down'

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett talks to Alicia Menendez about why the Republican complaint that the Justice Department has been “weaponized” is so absurd; arguing that if Republicans take the White House, Donald Trump has already vowed to use the DOJ to prosecute his political enemies. And he’ll likely follow through. June 18, 2023