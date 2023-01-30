Rep. Garamendi on classified document cases: 'I think there’s a lot more information out there'

NBC News learned the Department of Justice told the heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee they are actively working to brief lawmakers on potential risks to national security regarding the documents cases surrounding President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) to discuss the cases and the increasing calls for lawmakers to have access to materials. He also weighs in on new polling by NBC News, which finds the public is equally concerned about Biden’s and Trump’s classified documents, despite stark differences on how both men handled the discoveries. Jan. 30, 2023