IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Garamendi on classified document cases: 'I think there’s a lot more information out there'

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    NAACP Memphis Branch demanding police reform following death of Tyre Nichols

    04:27

  • Congressional Black Caucus requests meeting with President Biden to discuss police reform

    03:52

  • Pence apologizes for bringing home classified documents: ‘I take full responsibility’

    06:38

  • Experts say American police departments need to be restructured

    04:24

  • New calls for Congress to enact police reform following Tyre Nichols’ death

    05:19

  • Memphis PD deactivates Scorpion unit after police beating of Tyre Nichols

    06:33

  • Why White House officials are more likely to misplace classified documents

    04:19

  • More accountability demanded from Memphis police department

    05:27

  • Rep. Ayanna Pressley: 'I’m so tired of Black men being killed unjustly at the hands of police'

    05:44

  • Advocates demand action following police killing of Tyre Nichols

    05:59

  • Possible California shooting suspect found dead in white van

    03:18

  • Lunar New Year events proceed in wake of Monterey Park mass shooting

    01:53

  • Human connection pivotal to maintaining joy

    04:47

  • Hawaii to join one of few states to provide universal pre-K

    04:25

  • Six additional classified documents found in Biden's Delaware home during Justice Department

    10:19

  • Justice Department finds additional documents at Biden's Delaware home

    04:23

  • The renewed push for Congress to act on immigration reform

    03:06

  • Republicans condemn Santos a week too late: ‘Hard to even give them credit’

    03:35

  • GOP-led House kicks off session passing anti-abortion bills

    03:07

American Voices

Rep. Garamendi on classified document cases: 'I think there’s a lot more information out there'

04:20

NBC News learned the Department of Justice told the heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee they are actively working to brief lawmakers on potential risks to national security regarding the documents cases surrounding President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.  MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) to discuss the cases and the increasing calls for lawmakers to have access to materials. He also weighs in on new polling by NBC News, which finds the public is equally concerned about Biden’s and Trump’s classified documents, despite stark differences on how both men handled the discoveries. Jan. 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Garamendi on classified document cases: 'I think there’s a lot more information out there'

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    NAACP Memphis Branch demanding police reform following death of Tyre Nichols

    04:27

  • Congressional Black Caucus requests meeting with President Biden to discuss police reform

    03:52

  • Pence apologizes for bringing home classified documents: ‘I take full responsibility’

    06:38

  • Experts say American police departments need to be restructured

    04:24

  • New calls for Congress to enact police reform following Tyre Nichols’ death

    05:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All