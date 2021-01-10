Rep. Gallego: 'I don’t understand how people can expect unity when one side believes you can lie and use violence to get their political goals'05:12
Arizona democratic representative Ruben Gallego is being hailed a hero for helping fellow congress members remain safe when pro-Trump rioters stormed the capitol. MSNBC’s host of "American Voices" Alicia Menendez speaks with Rep. Gallego about his bravery and how republicans should also be held accountable for the divisive rhetoric leading to this attack.