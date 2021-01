Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona joins MSNBC’s host of “American Voices" Alicia Menendez. Gallego says Republicans have long stoked fear against Latinos in his home state. One of the 50 lawmakers calling for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's expulsion, Gallego also condemns Reps. Gosar and Biggs' lies about election fraud as "extremely irresponsible."