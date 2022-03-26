Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after being convicted for lying to the FBI

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after being convicted for lying to the FBI00:24
UP NEXT
Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House09:57
Moseley Braun: Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning ‘appealing to the worst instincts of the American people’05:48
Meet the Press reports season premiere takes a deep dive into classroom culture wars03:35
Pottinger: China’s strategy to ‘quietly’ support Russia is ‘not working’06:52
Fmr. Ambassador to NATO: 'Let Putin guess' on US, NATO red line for Russia05:51
Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland02:53
Justice Clarence Thomas discharged from hospital00:34
Biden thanks U.S. troops stationed in Poland, joins them for pizza02:34
GOP turns Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS hearing into a political stunt04:04
GOP Senators seem to pander to QAnon base in Judge Jackson hearings06:27
Can Putin be ousted or stopped during war? Clues from his dealings with 5 presidents13:19
Will Trump ever be indicted in New York? Prosecutor's resignation offers new clues06:23
Contempt: After admitting election plot on TV, Trump aide faces contempt vote04:34
Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russia claims02:36
Gen. Breedlove: ‘Putin is extremely unhappy with the performance of his military right now’06:16
Biden discussed 'consequences' if China provides assistance to Russia02:51
‘This is a big deal:’ U.S. & NATO consider red lines against Russia06:34
Biden administration to allow asylum officers decide if immigrants can stay in U.S.01:17
'Valuable' Jan 6 Evidence: MAGA Rep Breaks with Trump Over 'Big Lie'04:41
Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after being convicted for lying to the FBI00:24
Representative Jeff Fortenberry announced his resignation from Congress. The Nebraska Republican was convicted of lying to the FBI about contributions to his re-election campaign.March 26, 2022
Now Playing
Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after being convicted for lying to the FBI00:24
UP NEXT
Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House09:57
Moseley Braun: Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning ‘appealing to the worst instincts of the American people’05:48
Meet the Press reports season premiere takes a deep dive into classroom culture wars03:35
Pottinger: China’s strategy to ‘quietly’ support Russia is ‘not working’06:52
Fmr. Ambassador to NATO: 'Let Putin guess' on US, NATO red line for Russia05:51