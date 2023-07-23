IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Eric Swalwell dares every Republican to vote to expunge Donald Trump's impeachments

American Voices

Rep. Eric Swalwell dares every Republican to vote to expunge Donald Trump's impeachments

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) sounds off on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s efforts to expunge Donald Trump’s two impeachment convictions. The former Trump impeachment manager also weighs in on Republicans’ continued efforts to placate the former president, as well as the risks they take with their stances on issues like Social Security reform.July 23, 2023

    Rep. Eric Swalwell dares every Republican to vote to expunge Donald Trump's impeachments

