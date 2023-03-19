IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump likely to be indicted ‘in a matter of days’

    02:42
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Eric Swalwell calls Republican reactions to potential Trump arrest 'irresponsible'

    03:25
  • UP NEXT

    Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to ‘all of their money’, regulators say

    02:02

  • 'A policy of cruelty': Democrats, advocates rail against possible restart of migrant family detention centers

    05:52

  • Former Biden Disinformation Chief speaks out about right-wing harassment campaign

    04:05

  • Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell on Gov. DeSantis: 'This is a Governor that likes to suppress our stories.'

    04:14

  • Donald Trump ramps up attacks against investigators as New York prosecutors invite him to appear before grand jury

    05:15

  • The Rise of White Supremacist Propaganda in America

    02:17

  • Honoring the legacy of the first American woman to spacewalk

    04:44

  • Chaos ensues across U.S. over abortion rights

    03:53

  • Rep. Jimmy Gomez calls GOP lawmakers 'bullies' for 'deliberate attack' against transgender Americans

    02:50

  • LGBTQ+ community in George Santos’ district calling for him to resign

    03:10

  • Arizona Secy. of State snubs election denier Kari Lake: ‘Who are you talking about?’

    04:23

  • Anti-abortion movement escalates battle over reproductive freedom

    05:10

  • In 20 years, the gender pay gap has barely changed

    05:18

  • Former President Trump steals the show at CPAC

    04:02

  • Sen. Tina Smith calls 'B.S.' over Walgreens’ decision on abortion pills

    05:13

  • Michigan Secy. of State on Bloody Sunday anniversary: ‘We’ve still not fully crossed that bridge’

    05:07

  • How one Southern pastor uses scripture to promote acceptance

    04:17

  • Fox News gave Trump confidential info on Biden campaign, Dominion filing alleges

    04:17

American Voices

Rep. Eric Swalwell calls Republican reactions to potential Trump arrest 'irresponsible'

03:25

Former president Donald Trump announced that he will be arrested on Tuesday in connection to the New York investigation into alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. News of his potential arrest sparked outrage among lawmakers in Washington. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy even went as far as threatening to launch an investigation. Rep. Eric Swalwell sits on the Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees. He joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss. March 19, 2023

  • Trump likely to be indicted ‘in a matter of days’

    02:42
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Eric Swalwell calls Republican reactions to potential Trump arrest 'irresponsible'

    03:25
  • UP NEXT

    Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to ‘all of their money’, regulators say

    02:02

  • 'A policy of cruelty': Democrats, advocates rail against possible restart of migrant family detention centers

    05:52

  • Former Biden Disinformation Chief speaks out about right-wing harassment campaign

    04:05

  • Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell on Gov. DeSantis: 'This is a Governor that likes to suppress our stories.'

    04:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All