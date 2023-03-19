Rep. Eric Swalwell calls Republican reactions to potential Trump arrest 'irresponsible'

Former president Donald Trump announced that he will be arrested on Tuesday in connection to the New York investigation into alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. News of his potential arrest sparked outrage among lawmakers in Washington. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy even went as far as threatening to launch an investigation. Rep. Eric Swalwell sits on the Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees. He joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss. March 19, 2023