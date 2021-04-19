Rep. Diaz Barragán: ‘Many of these kids are scared, they just want to be reunited with their family members here in the United States.’05:58
California Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss her recent visit to the Customs and Border Protection's temporary overflow facility for unaccompanied migrant children in Donna, Texas. She spoke with unaccompanied migrant boys in the facility and shares her concerns regarding miscommunication over their ability to call family members in the United States while they are held in detention.