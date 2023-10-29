IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

Rep. Craig: Speaker Johnson’s nomination “tells you everything you need to know about today’s GOP”

04:30

After Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) became the new Speaker of the House, more light was shed on his past as an adamant pusher of the “Big Lie” following the 2020 presidential race, and his voting record against abortion access and LGBTQ rights. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), the first openly lesbian mother in the House of Representatives, to discuss her concerns over Speaker Johnson’s past, and what it might mean for future legislation.Oct. 29, 2023

