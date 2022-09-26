IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rep. Cheney says upcoming Jan. 6 hearing won't be the last

    02:31
American Voices

Rep. Cheney says upcoming Jan. 6 hearing won’t be the last

02:31

The January 6 Committee is preparing for its first fall hearing after securing an interview with Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for The Guardian, discuss which other key witnesses could come forward.Sept. 26, 2022

