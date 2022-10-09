IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Rep. Cheney: Jan. 6 panel still discussing criminal referrals

03:05

The Jan. 6 Committee has just over two months left to decide whether to recommend charges against former President Trump and his enablers. Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for The Guardian, and MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin discuss which way the committee is leaning and why Trump is making a “Hail Mary” appeal to the Supreme Court about the Mar-a-Lago documents.Oct. 9, 2022

