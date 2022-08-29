IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Cárdenas: Student debt relief will help everyone

American Voices

Rep. Cárdenas: Student debt relief will help everyone

43 million borrowers will feel the impact of President Biden’s student debt relief policy. Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-CA) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how student loan forgiveness benefits the American people.  Aug. 29, 2022

    Donald Trump ramps up attacks against government agencies following FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

Play All