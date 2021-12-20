Rep. Brendan Boyle says Build Back Better is not dead
Senator Joe Manchin announced Sunday he plans to vote “no” on Build Back Better, which would prevent the bill from being passed. The White House says it was blindsided by Manchin’s announcement. But congressman Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania says he does not believe Build Back Better is dead despite Manchin’s comments. He joined American Voices to discuss the legislation’s future. Dec. 20, 2021
