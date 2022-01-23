IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

Rep. Barbara Lee: Threat to Roe v. Wade is a ‘wake-up call’

Rep. Barbara Lee joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the threat to reproductive rights across America. Lee called the attacks on reproductive freedom a “wake-up call” and laid out the path forward to protect abortion access as the Supreme Court prepares to rule on a Mississippi case challenging Roe.  Jan. 23, 2022

