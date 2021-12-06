Rep. Barbara Lee on threat to abortion rights: ‘I hope that this is a wake-up call’
08:09
Share this -
copied
The Supreme Court appears willing to overturn Roe vs. Wade after hearing arguments on a Mississippi abortion ban this week. Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee of California says the conservative majority is “trying to roll the clock back to… the days of Jim Crow,” beginning with abortion restrictions. She tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez how Congress plans to enshrine reproductive rights at the federal level.Dec. 6, 2021
After Roe: Battle over abortion heads to the states
06:37
'American Radical': MSNBC podcast investigates how one woman goes from apolitical to radicalized
05:36
Rep. Barbara Lee on threat to abortion rights: ‘I hope that this is a wake-up call’
08:09
January 6th Committee begins turning the screws
09:52
‘It’s been absolutely devastating’: Controversial ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is reinstated
06:33
How ‘ghost candidates’ helped the Florida GOP win key races