Rep. Ayanna Pressley: There’s not one piece of legislation that’s going to undo centuries of hurt. This is going to require bold systemic change.07:42
The police shooting deaths of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 20-year-old Daunte Wright are putting a searing spotlight on the way law enforcement interacts with people of color and sparking growing demands for accountability. Massachusetts Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss why “trauma-informed” policy is necessary to enact change.