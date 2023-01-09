IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Ayanna Pressley: House GOP has 'proven themselves unfit to govern'

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Election deniers seize control of McCarthy’s GOP

    03:04

  • Damar Hamlin’s collapse sparks disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines

    03:48

  • Former NFL player turned neurosurgeon weighs in on the dangers of the game

    05:13

  • Biden’s former migration advisor weighs in on new border rules

    03:30

  • The white supremacy behind the 'big lie'

    03:29

  • ‘Far-right rot’: Rep. Santos displays white power symbol during speaker vote

    04:19

  • Medical expert weighs in on what happened to Damar Hamlin

    03:47

  • Rep. Robert Garcia: McCarthy has given away the keys to the far-right

    05:30

  • House GOP prioritizes chaos over governing

    02:47

  • What the Jan. 6 committee means for Biden’s legacy

    03:31

  • House bill paves the way for Puerto Rican statehood

    03:30

  • Kevin McCarthy scrambles to find enough GOP votes to become House Speaker

    04:26

  • Argentina’s high stakes in the World Cup final

    02:46

  • Mass shootings on the rise 10 years after Sandy Hook

    05:15

  • The ongoing fight for asylum seekers and real immigration reform

    04:08

  • Jan. 6 Committee considering recommending three charges against Donald Trump

    04:22

  • Texas Republicans go after abortion pills

    02:06

  • How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover endangers the free press

    03:47

  • 'He does not inspire confidence': Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ongoing speaker battle

    04:01

American Voices

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: House GOP has 'proven themselves unfit to govern'

03:14

Democrat in the House are bracing for two years of what they predict to be a chaotic reign by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Rep. Ayanna Pressley joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to discuss the path forward for Democrats in an era of divided government. Jan. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Ayanna Pressley: House GOP has 'proven themselves unfit to govern'

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Election deniers seize control of McCarthy’s GOP

    03:04

  • Damar Hamlin’s collapse sparks disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines

    03:48

  • Former NFL player turned neurosurgeon weighs in on the dangers of the game

    05:13

  • Biden’s former migration advisor weighs in on new border rules

    03:30

  • The white supremacy behind the 'big lie'

    03:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All