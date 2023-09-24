IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rep. Allred slams far right for looming shutdown: ‘They want the suffering’

    05:31
American Voices

Rep. Allred slams far right for looming shutdown: ‘They want the suffering’

05:31

House Republicans have less than a week to reach a budget deal and avoid a major economic crisis. Democratic Rep. Colin Allred of Texas joins American Voices guest host Julián Castro to discuss the chaos. “A group of hardliners have taken over the House,” says Rep. Allred. “The tail is fully wagging the dog.”Sept. 24, 2023

    Rep. Allred slams far right for looming shutdown: ‘They want the suffering’

    05:31
