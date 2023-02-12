Race relations expert explains why it’s important to understand the history of American racism  

Nearly three years after George Floyd’s death sparked a nationwide movement for social change, America has yet to come to a true racial reckoning. Just last month another unarmed Black man, Tyre Nichols, was fatally beaten by police officers. Director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research Ibram Kendi recently released a book entitled How To Be A (Young) Antiracist). He joined American Voices to discuss what it will take to for the U.S. to have a true racial reckoning that prompts systemic change. Feb. 12, 2023