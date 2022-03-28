IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Do sanctions work?

    04:05

  • America’s open door for Ukrainians should be standard for refugees

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    QAnon conspiracy tightening its grip on the GOP

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    January 6 committee divided over Ginni Thomas’ texts

    04:31

  • Judge Jackson could help restore public faith in the Supreme Court 

    06:35

  • War in Ukraine refocuses America’s role on the global stage

    03:05

  • Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: ‘It will take time’ to hold Putin accountable

    03:03

  • Photographer shares story behind viral photo of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s daughter

    04:37

  • What Kentaji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing says about the GOP

    04:36

  • Manhattan DA accused of dropping criminal case against Trump

    02:36

  • President Biden evokes words of Pope John Paul II in speech in support of Ukraine

    04:37

  • What would happen if Russia launches a chemical attack in Ukraine?

    02:47

  • As Biden welcomes Ukrainian refugees, U.S. immigration system ‘beset by backlogs’

    03:24

  • Can Justice Thomas be impeached?

    04:05

  • Rockets strike western Ukrainian city of Lviv

    03:49

  • Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after being convicted for lying to the FBI

    00:32

  • ‘Nonstop propaganda loop’: Russian TV still blaming Ukraine for the war

    04:23

  • Pres. Biden works with NATO to prevent geopolitical fallout from Russia’s war

    06:11

  • The West wrestles with how to end Putin’s war through diplomacy

    04:32

  • Putin ramps up attacks in Ukraine as Zelenskyy repeats call for peace talks

    07:36

American Voices

QAnon conspiracy tightening its grip on the GOP

04:16

From Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings to Ginni Thomas’ texts, the far-right movement QAnon is back in the spotlight. NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins reveals Republicans’ not-so-hidden references to QAnon and shares how one of the wildest conspiracies is spreading to Russia and China.March 28, 2022

  • Do sanctions work?

    04:05

  • America’s open door for Ukrainians should be standard for refugees

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    QAnon conspiracy tightening its grip on the GOP

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    January 6 committee divided over Ginni Thomas’ texts

    04:31

  • Judge Jackson could help restore public faith in the Supreme Court 

    06:35

  • War in Ukraine refocuses America’s role on the global stage

    03:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All