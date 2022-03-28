QAnon conspiracy tightening its grip on the GOP

From Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings to Ginni Thomas’ texts, the far-right movement QAnon is back in the spotlight. NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins reveals Republicans’ not-so-hidden references to QAnon and shares how one of the wildest conspiracies is spreading to Russia and China.March 28, 2022
