Putin ramps up attacks in Ukraine as Zelenskyy repeats call for peace talks
07:36
Russian forces are killing civilians as the war in Ukraine enters a new phase. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss diplomatic options to end Putin’s deadly war of choice. March 21, 2022
The West wrestles with how to end Putin’s war through diplomacy
