ProPublica reports on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas spur calls for action

According to new reporting from ProPublica, Republican megadonor Harlan Crow purchased three properties that belonged to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his family in 2014. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Josh Gerstein, Senior Legal Affairs Writer for Politico, to discuss the ProPublica reporting, the renewed calls for an investigation into Justice Thomas and what power Chief Justice John Roberts has to act on those calls.April 16, 2023