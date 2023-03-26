IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Prof. Tiffany Green: Residents in Wisconsin were living in post-Roe world before Dobbs decision

    03:21
  • UP NEXT

    How the far-right is responding to Trump’s threats against prosecutors

    05:10

  • 'It’s just a travesty': Republican-led delegation visits jailed Jan. 6 defendants

    04:03

  • Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows ordered to testify in January 6 probe

    04:27

  • Trump special counsel secures key witnesses

    04:17

  • Gov. DeSantis hits back at Donald Trump following weeks of ridicule

    03:57

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims January 6 was not an insurrection

    03:46

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this in the whole history of the U.S.’

    03:31

  • Texas doctor says banning abortion is a 'racist act' 

    03:52

  • New memoir adds diversity to addiction and sobriety literature

    03:55

  • What Trump’s last-minute witness means for the Manhattan investigation

    01:59

  • Trump and DeSantis tapping into grievance politics ahead of 2024 primary battle

    03:58

  • Tennessee lawmaker shares personal abortion story in fight for abortion rights

    04:13

  • A possible six-week abortion ban in Florida would impact women in several states

    03:05

  • Democrats launch pro-Biden ads in four swing states

    04:31

  • 'We’ve got to monitor this for the incitement of violence': Law enforcement prepares for possible Trump indictment

    03:56

  • Donald Trump claims he’ll be arrested Tuesday in connection to hush-money investigation

    06:07

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis points to Florida as a 'blueprint' for the nation

    02:43

  • Banning abortion pill could have far reaching impacts beyond reproductive healthcare

    03:50

  • Trump likely to be indicted ‘in a matter of days’

    02:42

American Voices

Prof. Tiffany Green: Residents in Wisconsin were living in post-Roe world before Dobbs decision

03:21

Abortion rights took center stage at the Wisconsin Supreme Court debate this week. And it could be a bellwether for how voters in swing states are reacting to the end of Roe. Tiffany Green is an associate professor at The University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Population Health Sciences and Obstetrics and Gynecology. She joined American Voices to discuss. March 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Prof. Tiffany Green: Residents in Wisconsin were living in post-Roe world before Dobbs decision

    03:21
  • UP NEXT

    How the far-right is responding to Trump’s threats against prosecutors

    05:10

  • 'It’s just a travesty': Republican-led delegation visits jailed Jan. 6 defendants

    04:03

  • Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows ordered to testify in January 6 probe

    04:27

  • Trump special counsel secures key witnesses

    04:17

  • Gov. DeSantis hits back at Donald Trump following weeks of ridicule

    03:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All