Pressure mounts on Capitol Hill to pass permanent protections for DACA recipients

Vice President Kamala Harris met with DACA recipients and immigration advocates days after a Texas federal judge ruled the DACA program “unlawful,” blocking new applicants and putting applicants who have been in process for months in limbo. While Harris urges Congress to pass pathways to citizenship through reconciliation or other means, the Obama-era program could face even more legal challenges in the meantime. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by two people who were at that meeting with Harris, Sergio Gonzales, Executive Director of Immigration Hub and Greisa Martinez Rosas, Executive Director of United We Dream Action, to discuss what Congress must do to pass permanent protections for Dreamers.