President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender

In a message to the world and his people Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine does not surrender. Politico is reporting that in December the White House blocked a plan to send special ops trainers to Ukraine as Russian troops started building at the border, for fear that it would escalate tensions with Russia. Politico national correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss. March 13, 2022

