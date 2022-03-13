In a message to the world and his people Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine does not surrender. Politico is reporting that in December the White House blocked a plan to send special ops trainers to Ukraine as Russian troops started building at the border, for fear that it would escalate tensions with Russia. Politico national correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss. March 13, 2022
U.S. warns against Russia’s use of chemical weapons as refugee crisis worsens
President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender
