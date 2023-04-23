President of planned parenthood reacts to SCOTUS abortion pill ruling

The Supreme Court ruled for mifepristone, the most commonly used abortion pill, to stay on the market until the Court of Appeals decides whether the FDA’s approval of the drug over 20 years ago was valid. The president of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, reminds us to not forget the patients and providers on the other side of this ruling and explains how the fight for reproductive rights is far from over. She joined American Voices to discuss. April 23, 2023