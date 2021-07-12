President Biden to deliver voting rights speech as Congress returns from recess

President Biden to deliver voting rights speech as Congress returns from recess06:58
Civil rights leaders are pressuring President Biden to focus more on protecting voting rights as Congress returns from recess. The Senate will work to plot a path forward on Biden’s infrastructure agenda as Biden prepares for a speech on protecting ballot access. Washington Post White House reporter Tyler Pager and Eliza Collins, politics reporter for the Wall Street Journal joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the week ahead in Washington.