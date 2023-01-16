IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    President Biden frustrated with fallout over classified documents investigation

President Biden frustrated with fallout over classified documents investigation

Sources tell NBC News President Biden is frustrated with the backlash to the classified documents controversy and annoyed about what he views as probable sloppiness by aides who packed up his items after he left the vice presidency. MSNBC Contributors David Rohde and Jill Wine-Banks joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the investigation into Biden’s handling of government documents. Jan. 16, 2023

