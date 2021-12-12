Preserving global democracy is 'challenge of our time'
04:15
Share this -
copied
President Biden urged the world to strengthen democracies during the White House’s first virtual Summit for Democracy. Dan Restrepo, Senior fellow at the Center for American Progress joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the rise of authoritarianism. Dec. 12, 2021
Justice Sotomayor, the conscious of the supreme court
03:13
How the Birds Aren’t Real conspiracy became a ‘mass coping mechanism’ for Gen Z
04:44
Preserving global democracy is 'challenge of our time'
04:15
The hypocrisy of the GOP assault on reproductive rights
08:36
FEMA helps manage recovery efforts following deadly tornado outbreak
02:23
January 6th Committee finds 'exceptionally interesting and important documents'