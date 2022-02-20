Pres. Biden to meet with the National Security Council on Ukraine

Amid growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and growing criticisms over how to stop an invasion from happening, the White House confirmed that President Biden will meet with the National Security Council. That meeting shows that the White House maintains its belief Russia could invade Ukraine at any time. MSNBC’s Katie Phang is joined by NBC’s White House Correspondent Josh Lederman and Tracy Walder, a former FBI special agent and former CIA officer, to discuss the latest diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in Eastern Europe.Feb. 20, 2022