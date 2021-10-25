IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pres. Biden pushes Sen. Manchin to get on board with agenda

President Biden hosted Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia at his Delaware home to discuss the “Build Back Better” spending bill and find common ground on the president’s policies. Democrats are hoping to pass both the spending bill and infrastructure bill this week. Alicia Menendez met with her panel on American Voices to discuss compromises democrats have made on the spending bill in order to get it passed. Oct. 25, 2021

