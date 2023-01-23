IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

Possible California shooting suspect found dead in white van

03:18

A man that fit the description of the California shooting suspect was found dead in a white van in Torrance, Calif. Officials have not confirmed the man in the van is the suspect who killed ten people at the dance club in city of Monterey Park. Jan. 23, 2023

