Photographer shares story behind viral photo of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s daughter
04:37
A photo of Judge Jackson’s 17-year-old daughter beaming at her during her confirmation hearings resonated with viewers across the nation. New York Times photographer Sarahbeth Maney took that photo and joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss.March 28, 2022
