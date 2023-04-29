IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Pence testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury as insurrection investigation looms over GOP primary

Donald Trump remains the top choice among GOP primary voters as the special counsel investigation into his actions to overturn the 2020 election ramps up. MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin and MSNBC Political Analyst David Jolly joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the legal and political ramifications of Mike Pence’s testimony before a federal grand jury. April 29, 2023

