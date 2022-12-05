IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Pence says he’s still deciding whether to testify in federal Jan. 6 investigation

03:05

Former Vice President Pence told Fox News he’s in touch with the Justice Department but doubled down on his criticism of the Jan. 6 Committee. Politico White House reporter Eugene Daniels shares why Pence is “trying to thread the needle” with his comments about the insurrection.Dec. 5, 2022

